Bebe Rexha calls out TikTok suggested search questioning her weight

Bebe Rexha has called out TikTok over a search suggestion questioning her weight.

The I’m a Mess singer took to Twitter on Sunday with a screenshot of the TikTok app suggesting she search “bebe rexha weight”.

Bebe captioned the image, “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks.

“Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.”

The screenshot itself also featured two supportive comments from fans.

“I (love) her for being so unique and real, she loves herself inside and outside and we can see it,” one read, while another added, “Beautiful she is.”

Later, Bebe added, “I’ve always struggled with my weight. A b***h likes to eat.”

The singer also responded to a fan who assured her, “As long as YOU are happy then it doesn’t matter!!!! Don’t starve yourself and lose your happiness!”

She responded, “I’m working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now.”