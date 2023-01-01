Leo Sayer weds partner of nearly 40 years

Leo Sayer has married his partner of nearly four decades in a private ceremony.

On Monday, a representative for the You Make Me Feel Like Dancing hitmaker announced via Facebook that he had wed Donatella Piccinetti in New South Wales, Australia over the weekend.

“After being partners for almost 39 years, Donatella Piccinetti and Leo Sayer got married in their garden in the Southern Highlands on Saturday 15th of April,” they wrote. “It was a very private ceremony where the couple were joined by 40 of their closest friends. There was a reception lunch held afterwards at the famous Magpie Restaurant in Berrima.”

The spokesperson added: “The weather was sunny, the bride was radiant, the groom looked handsome and they couldn’t be happier with how the day went.”

No further details were shared.

Previously, Leo was married to Janice Lisseter between 1973 and 1985.

The 74-year-old has been an Australian citizen since 2009.