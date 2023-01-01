NEWS Metallica zone in for first UK Number 1 album in 15 years with 72 Seasons Newsdesk Share with :





Metallica are on track for their fourth UK Number 1 album – and first in nearly 15 years - with their 11th studio record, 72 Seasons.



The heavy metal gods – comprising of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo – have previously reached the top of the Official Albums Chart with three other LPs; Metallica (1991), Load (1996) and Death Magnetic (2008).



Meanwhile, Houston band Waterparks’ Intellectual Property could become their first UK Top 10 record (2). This is the fifth album from the trio – who combine pop, rock and electronic elements in their music – who earned their first Top 40 entry in the UK with their 2021 Greatest Hits (37).



Celebrating 50 years since it was first released, David Bowie’s landmark, chart-topping 1973 opus Aladdin Sane is heading for a Top 10 re-entry (7) thanks to a special anniversary half-master speed vinyl release, also tied to an exhibition for the iconic album showing now at London’s Southbank Centre.



US blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa’s Tales of Time looks set to become Bonamassa’s sixth album to enter the Official Albums Chart Top 10.



Alternative rock idol Natalie Merchant’s first studio album in nearly 10 years, Keep Your Courage, is heading for a Top 20 debut (14), as is Neil Young and the Santa Monica Flyers’ 50th anniversary live recording of Somewhere Under The Rainbow 1973 – Live from London (15).



British indie rock band Amber Run are heading for their highest-peaking album on the UK charts yet with How To Be Human (25), potentially their second Top 40 collection.



Finally, British rapper Avelino’s debut album God Save The Streets is set to make a Top 40 debut at Number 34.

