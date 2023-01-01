NEWS David Kushner and Lewis Capaldi take on Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s Miracle leads the race for a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart today, but they will have to put up a fight to defend its place.



A surprising highest new entry could be this week’s biggest challenger for Number 1 – American TikTok star David Kushner’s brand new single Daylight (2), which would also be his first UK Top 10 too.



Following the rapturous reception to his recent Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now, the next single from Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming sophomore album, Wish You The Best, is also in with a chance to dethrone Calvin & Ellie (3).



Niall Horan is looking for a big boost this week, with Heaven potentially breaking into the Top 10 for the first time, up 13 places since Friday to Number 9 on tonight’s First Look.



Our final new entry of the week could belong to Post Malone, with Chemical tracking for a Number 12 debut at the midweek mark.

