Halsey leaves Capitol Records after eight years

Halsey has parted ways with Capitol Records after eight years.

The '11 Minutes' singer's managers, Anti-Pop’s Jason Aron and Anthony Li, have confirmed Halsey has departed the major label and also teased new music is on the way.

In a statement issued to Variety, they said: “After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans."

The label added: “Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world.

“We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavours.”

While no reason for the split was made clear, the 28-year-old pop star previously got into a dispute with Capitol about their song 'So Good', with the label allegedly wanting the track to go viral on TikTok before its release.

In an ironically viral TikTok, Halsey claimed the label wouldn't release the tune, “unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

They had wrote in the caption: “Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP.

“But my record label won’t let me.”

They later shared a clip of the track on the video-sharing app and said: “After a tremendous amount of f*** s***, ‘So Good’ is finally coming out June 9th. Video dropping the next day. And now I can go back to using TikTok for my real plan: Using witchcraft to take over the world.

“Thanks for keeping up with this fiasco.

“Hope you love the song.”