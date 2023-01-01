Ruti Olajugbagbe had 'tough' year with mental health struggles

Ruti Olajugbagbe wasn't sure how things were "going to end" as she struggled with her mental health.



The 23-year-old singer became a household name when she won 'The Voice UK' in 2018 but life in the spotlight left her struggling over the last year, though she's in a much better place now after learning to seek support and take time for herself.



Speaking at the reveal of the Fender Next Class of 2023 at the Fender Artist Showroom in London last month, Ruti exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Last year I had a tough mental health year and I started medication for it and I was like I don’t know how this is going to end to be honest. It was well painful.



"You have to take time for yourself, you have to let the people around you know because there are people that will understand as much as there are people who don’t understand which does baffle me because I’ve always had anxiety and I don’t understand.



"As much as its hard to talk about it you have to talk about it because then people know whats going on and if you have to take some time away, not reply to texts or things are over."



As well as being part of the Fender Next Class of 2023, Ruti has many other great things on the horizon and she couldn't be more excited.



Discussing her future plans, she said: “I’m doing Great Escape festival and I’m playing Body and Soul festival in Dublin which I’m really excited about.



“I have got a new single coming out soon, another single coming out next month and hopefully another single coming out after. Then a mixed tape will be dropping.”



The three-day festival extravaganza, which runs from 11 – 13 May, will also feature music from the likes of Arlo Parks, Maisie Peters, Nell Mescal as well as The Murder Capital, David Kitt, Deadletter, PVA, Fat Dog, English Teacher and legendary rockband The Pretenders.







