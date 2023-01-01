Jennifer Lopez is 'always evolving' her workout routine

Jennifer Lopez has detailed her workout routine.

While speaking to Us Weekly for an interview promoting her collaboration with the BODYARMOR sports drink brand, the Shotgun Wedding star discussed how she prioritises her workout routine and fits it around her hectic schedule.

"It's no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life," Jennifer told the outlet. "I think there's a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we're naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves."

Calling exercise a "motivating factor" in her life, the actress explained that she preferred to begin "first thing in the morning", no matter what her "busy schedule" involves that day.

"I try to make good choices and balance my time," she said, before sharing how she mixes up her workout regime to keep it interesting.

"I'm always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated," she stated. "I'm not afraid to challenge myself, so I'm open to pushing myself, which is what I'm doing right now as I rehearse for my new album, (This Is Me... Now), coming out this summer."

The Jenny from the Block singer currently stars in the advertising campaign for BODYARMOR's LYTE low-calorie drink.