Fans in dismay as Frank Ocean's Coachella livestream pulled

Frank Ocean's fans were left dismayed after YouTube announced there would be no livestream of the star's first performance in six years at Coachella.

The 35-year-old star's livestream was pulled from the schedule, and there was an uproar from fans.

The streaming platform tweeted: "Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description."

Frank's set kicked off at 10.05pm PDT, but fans not attending the music festival in Indio, California, have no way of viewing the performance, having to rely on fan footage.

One user fumed: “Are you f***ing kidding me?”

It was also suggested that the livestream may have been pulled as Frank might be debuting his entire new album live.

Another user wrote: “What if Frank Ocean performs an entirely new album that drops tonight and all of our lives just drastically improve and the world heals."

He did end up giving the live debut of the likes of 'Florida' and 'Come On World, You Can't Go!', plus new versions of 'Chanel' and 'White Ferrari'.

Earlier this year, Frank suggested he had a new album on the way.

The 'Nights' star had previously made it known that he would release new music as one-off singles instead of album form, but he seemingly had a change of heart and teased a potential follow-up to 2016's 'Blonde' on a poster for his merchandise.

The print notes that a "fictitious recording artist" (seemingly Ocean) preferred “the singles distribution model as opposed to the long-form album model,” as it was “more suited to modern consumption habits."

The biggest hint yet that another LP is on the way came with the admission that: “The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again interested in more durational bodies of work.”

The 'Novacane' hitmaker wiped his Instagram page clear back in September, suggesting new music was imminent.

Since 'Blonde', fans have had a slew of singles, including ‘DHL’, ‘In My Room’, ‘Cayendo’ and ‘Dear April’.

Frank also aired unreleased music on his 'Blonded Radio' show.

Frank hadn't performed since 2017's Flow Festival and the headline slot at Coachella was delayed after the 2020 event was axed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.