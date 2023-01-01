NEWS Tones & I shares details on her Bali wedding Newsdesk Share with :





Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie is back! This morning, Tones & I joins us in studio as our mystery celeb behind our Hide and Sing curtain.



Tones & I shares details about her recent Bali wedding, telling us how many guests were there, whether or not she performed on the night and about THAT painting.



TONES & I SPILLS ON HER BALI WEDDING [3:27]



FITZY

Look at the glow that you got around you. You're a married woman.



TONES & I

I know, I’m levitating as you can see under here.



WIPPA

That is so good. Everything went to plan with the wedding?



TONES & I

Yeah it went to plan, yeah.



WIPPA

And how many at the wedding?



TONES & I

There was about 180.



KATE

I thought you were going to say like 20.



TONES & I

I didn't think they’d obviously all come because it's in Bali. So I thought I'd save a bit of money having it over there.



FITZY

Whereabouts in Bali did you have it?



TONES & I

We had it in Uluwatu



WIPPA

Did you sing on the night?



TONES & I

Nah nah, I had the choir there. Some of my best friends, they definitely sang while we were walking down the aisle. It was just incredible.



WIPPA

Didn’t you have a painter or something at the wedding?



TONES & I

No I didn’t have a painter at the wedding no. If you're referring to that painting it was a gift I got and they said we want you to look at the picture before you see the video. So I was looking at the photo and then Tahls showed me this video that came with the gift. And it was a man painting with his penis. And his name's Prickasso and I have the video and he's just incredible.



KATE

Is he wearing a cowboy hat?



TONES & I

Yes.