Taylor Swift amends rule about 'never repeating' surprise songs on Eras tour

Taylor Swift has amended a rule disallowing herself from repeating surprise songs on tour.

During a concert in Tampa, Florida on Friday, the Lover singer told the crowd that she set a rule for herself before embarking on her Eras tour in which she promised to play two surprise songs per concert and wouldn't repeat these tracks again.

But as part of the gig, Taylor noted that she has given herself permission to repeat surprise songs from her album Midnights.

"Basically, when I started the tour, I said, 'In the acoustic section, I am never repeating a song. I'm never doing songs more than once.' But now I'm like, 'Ugh, there are so many songs I want to do more than once,'" she told the crowd, according to social media footage. "So, I'm making a little caveat to the rule, which is that if (a song) is on Midnights, I can do it however many times I want because Midnights is, like, the most accurate picture of my life to date."

Previously, Taylor had amended her rule to allow a repeat of a surprise song if she flubbed it the first time.

The superstar is next set to play at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on 21 April.