Halsey parts with Capitol Records in 'bittersweet' decision

Halsey has split from Capitol Records after an eight-year partnership.

Representatives for the Without Me singer – who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns - confirmed to Billboard on Saturday that they had severed ties with the label.

Jason Aron and Anthony Li, who manage Halsey, told the outlet, “After eight great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans.”

In May 2022, Halsey alleged executives at Capitol had refused to release her new track, So Good, unless she launched a viral TikTok campaign attached to it.

Amid criticism from fans and scrutiny from other artists, the song debuted the following month.

In response to the news of Halsey’s exit, a spokesperson for Capitol Records insisted they wished the star all the “very best”.

“Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavours," they added.