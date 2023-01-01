Offset honours Takeoff with massive back tattoo

Offset has honoured his late cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff with a huge back tattoo.

The rapper - real name Kiari Cephus - took to Instagram on Saturday to post two photos of the new ink, which includes a depiction of Takeoff's face and some space-themed illustrations. The portrait covers Offset's entire back.

In the accompanying caption, he wrote, "Love you (for life) & after."

Takeoff, also known as Kirsnick Ball, was shot multiple times and died following a party in Houston, Texas last November. He was 28.

After a memorial for the hip-hop star, Offset shared an emotional message in which he described life without Takeoff as a "nightmare".

"The pain you have left me with is unbearable," the 31-year-old wrote at the time. "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."