Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reunited at Coachella over the weekend.



In footage posted to 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter page on Friday, the singers were spotted attending a concert together at the music festival staged in Indio, California.



Later, a fan account also posted another video showing the Stitches star and Havana hitmaker packing on the PDA and sharing a passionate kiss.



Representatives for Shawn and Camila have not yet commented on the footage.



Previously, the pair - who collaborated on the hit track Señorita - dated between July 2019 and November 2021.



Most recently, Camila was linked to Lox chief executive Austin Kevitch.