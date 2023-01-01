Saweetie keen to pursue more film and TV projects

Saweetie hopes to appear in more film and TV projects in the future.

After bursting onto the music scene in 2017, the Best Friend hitmaker wasted no time booking roles on TV shows, with appearances on Grown-ish, Bel-Air, and Cooking with Paris already under her belt.

Yet, she has a much bigger goal for her acting career - she wants to play a villain in the DC superhero movies.

"I can see myself doing more TV and film projects. I definitely want to be a supervillain in the DC movies," she told Metro.co.uk. "I dressed up as Harley Quinn, I believe Mystique is Marvel but I also dressed up as Mystique – I love getting into character and dressing up. I love Fast and Furious. My last Rolling Loud outfit was actually inspired by Suki, who was in 2 Fast 2 Furious."

Saweetie, real name Diamonté Harper, would also like to return to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagining after playing a version of herself in the second season.

"It was so cool, the cast were so inviting and welcoming. I would love to come back and shoot another episode with them," she added.

Despite being on the music scene for more than five years, Saweetie has yet to release her debut album. However, she assured the outlet that it will drop before the end of the year, noting that she was "working" on the record and "really focused on (her) craft" right now.