Paper Lace star Cliff Fish dead at 73

Cliff Fish has died at the age of 73.



The musician was best known as the bass guitarist in 1970s rock band Paper Lace alongside Phil Wright and Carlo Paul Santanna but passed away on Friday (14.04.23 following a battle with cancer, his wife Elaine has confirmed.



She told The Sun on Sunday: "I just wanted to share the sad news that Cliff passed away on Friday afternoon after losing his battle with cancer. The last two years have been very difficult but Cliff faced the challenges of cancer with bravery, courage and lived his life to the fullest he possibly could right to the end. Everyone that knows Cliff will already know what a kind, caring, fun loving, wonderful, genuine person he was and what a pleasure it was to spend time in his company.



Cliff - who is also survived by his sons Rob and John - achieved success with hits such as 'Billy Don't Be a Hero in the UK and 'The Night Chicago Died' before he and the Nottingham band went on to further acclaim in the United States.



During their heyday, the 'Black-Eyed Boys' rockers released albums 'First Edition' as well as 'And Other Bits of Material / Paper Lace' and the whole band came to an end in 1980 eventually reformed in 2015.



Elaine added: "Not only a talented musician and performer, he made a success from anything he turned his hand to in life and was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather throughout. Cliff will never be forgotten and he will never stop being unconditionally loved by his family and friends."



"Rest in peace Cliff. X