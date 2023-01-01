NEWS New Order and Frightened Rabbit dominate biggest vinyl singles of 2023 to date Newsdesk Share with :





New Order have claimed the best-selling vinyl single of 2023 so far, the Official Charts Company can reveal.



The influential New Wave band reach the summit with The Perfect Kiss, a single originally released in 1985, pressed on a special edition 12" vinyl to celebrate the Definitive Edition re-issue of its parent album, Low-Life.



New Order also score three further Top 10 placings: 1983 single Blue Monday, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year (3), plus Sub-Culture (5) and Shell Shock (6), which are both also lifted from the Low Life re-issue.



Scottish alt-rock band Frightened Rabbit earn three entries in the list, thanks to the 10th anniversary celebration of their major label debut Pedestrian Verse: The Woodpile (13), Late March Death March (14) and Backyard Skulls (15).



Brand new 2023 releases to make the list include Irish rock quartet Inhaler's Valentine (2), Fontaines DC’s cover of Nick Drake’s ‘Cello Song (12), and Róisín Murphy's DJ Koze collaboration Can't Replicate (16).





1 The Perfect Kiss New Order Rhino

2 Valentine Inhaler Polydor

3 Blue Monday New Order Rhino

4 Kiss The Go-Goat Ghost Spinefarm

5 Sub-Culture New Order Rhino

6 Shellshock New Order Rhino

7 Forget Me Lewis Capaldi Emi

8 Ghost Town Specials Chrysalis

9 Beach Ready Boys Jim Bob Cherry Red

10 Brave New World Toyah Cherry Red



