NEWS Lana Del Rey holds best-selling vinyl album of 2023 so far





Lana Del Rey's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd is the best-selling vinyl album of the year so far, the Official Charts Company can confirm today.



The ninth studio album from Lana recently debuted at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, becoming her sixth chart-topper in the UK and ranking as the best-seller on wax for 2023 so far, too.



Did you know that there’s a tunnel... sold 20,800 copies on vinyl so far this year, surpassing Pink’s recent chart-topper TRUSTFALL for the strongest first-week sales of an album this year, and provided Lana’s strongest first week since her second studio LP Ultraviolence hit Number 1 in 2014.



Coming in at second place is another Number 1 album from this year, Gorillaz's Cracker Island – which became the second LP from the fictional band to hit the top of the Official Albums Chart in March, and their first in 17 years.



The rest of the Top 5 is completed by Courteeners' St. Jude (3) which made Official Charts history as it finally hit Number 1 15 years after its original release following an anniversary re-issue, Pink Floyd's live-pressing of The Dark Side of the Moon, marking the record’s 50th anniversary (4) and Taylor Swift's blockbuster tenth album, Midnights (5).



Other Number 1 albums to make the list of the best-selling vinyl LPs of 2023 so far include Paramore's first chart-topper in a decade This Is Why (6), U2's Songs of Surrender (13), The Reytons' What's Rock and Roll? (14), The Lathums' From Nothing to a Little Bit More (15), Pink's TRUSTFALL (18), Miley Cyrus's Endless Summer Vacation, which helped her score the Official Chart Double earlier this year (23), and Shania Twain's Queen of Me (26).



In total, 21 new releases feature in the early Top 40 for 2023, including Depeche Mode's Momento Mori (9), Inhaler's Cuts & Bruises (10), Slowthai's third record Ugly (12), Sleaford Mods' UK Grim (17), Fall Out Boy's So Much (For) Stardust (22), and RAYE's acclaimed debut album My 21st Century Blues (25).





1 Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Lana Del Rey Polydor

2 Cracker Island Gorillaz Parlophone

3 St Jude Courteeners A&M

4 The Dark Side Of The Moon - Live At Pink Floyd Parlophone

5 Midnights Taylor Swift Emi

6 This Is Why Paramore Atlantic

7 The Dark Side Of The Moon Pink Floyd Rhino

8 Rumours Fleetwood Mac Wea

9 Memento Mori Depeche Mode Columbia

10 Cuts & Bruises Inhaler Polydor



