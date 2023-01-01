Katy Perry planning new tour

Katy Perry is planning a new tour.

The 38-year-old star's residency at Resorts World Las Vegas is set to run until November but after that, Katy wants to hit the road with a new tour.

She told Out magazine: "I know there's a lot of people who couldn't make it to Vegas. The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I'm… due. How about that? I'm due to go out and see the kids that couldn't make it to Vegas."

However, Katy warned that no tour could live up to the spectacular set she has in place for Vegas.

She explained: "I'm just so proud of the show that we created and put on. It is such a spectacular show that we love so much. It's almost like the greatest hits show! I call it all thriller, no filler. I wish I could bring it to the rest of the world, but it's just not technically possible to cart around OTT toilets and bathtubs."

Speaking previously about the benefits of her Las Vegas residency, 'American Idol' judge Katy - who has daughter Daisy, two, with fiance Orlando Bloom, told Entertainment Tonight: "I have a residency in Las Vegas, and I get to literally drop [my daughter] off at preschool and then go play a show in Las Vegas.

"I come back late, like maybe 11:30 or something. I still make her lunches. I feel so much pride in cutting off the ends of the sandwiches with a full face of, like, sweaty makeup in my robe. It's such a science."