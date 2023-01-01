The Script's Mark Sheehan dies

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan has died.

A representative for the Irish rock group announced on Friday that the musician had passed away following a "brief illness". He was 46.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," they wrote on Instagram. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Sheehan's The Script bandmates, Danny O'Donoghue and Glen Power, have not yet commented on the sad news.

Born in Dublin, the singer/producer was also formerly a member of the boyband Mytown alongside O'Donoghue.

They formed The Script in 2001.

Sheehan is survived by his wife Rina and three children.