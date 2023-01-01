Jesy Nelson working on second solo album

Jesy Nelson is already working on her second solo album.



Although the former Little Mix star has yet to release her debut record, 'Bad Thing' singer Jesy revealed that she is already hard at work on a follow-up.



Jesy, 31, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "'Bad Thing' is the start of the album. I feel like this song is an indicator of what it's going to sound like but it's not all slow songs at all.



"I don't want to give a release date yet as things move but I can say the album will 100 per cent be this year. For sure, 100 per cent.



""I'm open to collaborations and it would be nice but right now I've not done any for the album.



"I'm already thinking about a second one."



Jesy will release her debut solo album as an independent artist after splitting from her label Polydor last year.



She said: "It's so nice to do it all as an independent artist and how I envision it.



"I’ve been recording in my home studio and Zion [Foster, her new boyfriend] has been helping me.



"Next week I'm going to New York to write some more songs with Tyla Parx."



Jesy also spoke about working with Women's Aid on the music video for 'Bad Thing' to highlight the issue of domestic violence.



She said: "It's not my personal story but so many women in my life have been through this.



"It's nice to make a video that will make an impact and raise awareness.



"Even if it helps just one person. I just really wanted to raise awareness about it as I think it's such an important topic and hardly anyone ever speaks about it.



"There are so many people who go through it but they are too scared to talk about it.



"Even though you may be in a situation like this, if you can find anyone that you trust then there is always someone out there that can help you. You're not stuck in there."