Taylor Swift resumes Eras Tour following Joe Alwyn split reports

Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night, just days after news broke of her alleged split from Joe Alwyn.

The Anti-Hero singer performed at the Raymond James Stadium, marking her first appearance since unconfirmed reports of her split from Alwyn emerged over the weekend.

The former couple was in a relationship for six years before allegedly parting ways in March, around the time Swift kicked off The Eras Tour. They have yet to address the reports.

During the three-hour-long show in Tampa, she reportedly told the audience, "Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on? Because it's been a really long time since I've been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement."

She kept the same setlist she had for her previous shows in Arlington, Texas in early April, singing tracks believed to be about Alwyn such as Lover, Delicate and Lavender Haze, as well as Champagne Problems, which they co-wrote.

According to fans, she switched her typical introduction to Lover and simply described it as "just a love song".

Elsewhere in the show, Swift also seemingly confirmed speculation that Speak Now is the next album she has re-recorded, as she performed the title track as one of her surprise acoustic songs.

Introducing the surprise, the pop star said, "So I've been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot. I've been thinking about it, lots of thoughts going on in my brain about it, so I thought I might play the title track of that album!"

She also made a mistake during the concert by giving a shout-out to the wrong support act, asking fans to applaud Gracie Abrams instead of the actual opener Gayle.

Recognising her error later, the 33-year-old admitted, "I feel terrible and I love Gayle, she's a fellow Nashville girl and she's such a legit singer-songwriter. Can you please give it up for Gayle? I'm so sorry Gayle, I love you!"

The Eras Tour continues in Tampa on Friday and Saturday before moving to Houston, Texas.