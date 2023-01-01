Kelly Clarkson shares double singles 'mine' and 'me, unveils chemistry track-list

Kelly Clarkson has shared the double singles ‘mine’ / ‘me’ – from her eagerly-awaited album ‘chemistry’.

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker has revealed she decided to release both singles at the same time because the record features "many stages of grief and loss".

She said: “Having chemistry with someone is an incredible and overwhelming feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down."

Of the singles, she continued: “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

On 'mine', she takes a swipe at her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, singing: "Someone’s gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine."

'abcdefu' hitmaker GAYLE co-wrote 'me', an empowering anthem on which 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host declares that she doesn't "need to need somebody when I’ve got me."

The upcoming album - which is the long-awaited follow-up to 2017's 'Meaning of Life - features Hollywood actor Steve Martin on 'i hate love' and late music legend Prince's former lover, duet partner and bandmember, Sheila E., on 'that's right'.

Fans can expect to hear about "the good, the bad, and the ugly" from her relationship with Brandon.

Kelly told fans: "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it.

“Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

The 40-year-old singer previously admitted making the record was like therapy for her following her divorce.

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker poured her heart out on the record, which encapsulates "every emotion" of being in a relationship and a breakup.

Kelly - who filed for divorce after seven years of marriage to the 46-year-old talent manager in June 2020 - teased that it's her "most personal" record to date.

Speaking on 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', she spilled: "This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released.

"The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now.

"It's been very therapeutic for me.

"It's very honest."

'Chemistry' is released on June 23.

The 'chemistry' track-listing:

1. 'skip this part'

2. 'mine'

3. 'high road'

4. 'me'

5. 'down to you'

6. 'chemistry'

7. 'favorite kind of high'

8. 'magic'

9. 'lighthouse'

10. 'rock hudson'

11. 'my mistake'

12. 'red flag collector'

13. 'i hate love' (feat. Steve Martin)

14. 'that’s right' (feat. Sheila E.)