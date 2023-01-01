Bob Dylan to release Strange Kingdom live album

Bob Dylan has announced the live album 'Strange Kingdom'.

The 81-year-old music legend is set to release the 14-track set from his 2021 performance film of the same name.

Fans had only one week to view the set on the streaming platform Veeps, but from June 2, they will be able to watch and listen to the live cuts whenever they like.

As well as being available to stream, the album will be released on CD and double-LP and is available to pre-order now via bobdylanstore.com.

What's more, the film itself can be rented and downloaded from then.

For now, Dylan has shared his 2021 performance of 1971's ‘Watching the River Flow’, which he performed live for the first time in seven years during the 2021 set.

The virtual concert saw the 'Make You Feel My Love' hitmaker perform unique renditions of his hits "created especially" for the one-off set.

The organisers announced in a statement at the time: "Veeps presents Bob Dylan in an exclusive broadcast performance, Shadow Kingdom, which will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs created especially for this event on Sunday, July 18."

The performance took place just over a year after Dylan released his most recent album, ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways'.

Meanwhile, Metallica have offered the folk rock icon free concert tickets.

In a rare interview with The Wall Street Journal published in December, Dylan reeled off a list of his favourite artists, and divulged that he's seen the heavy metal legends a couple of times.

He said: "The Oasis Brothers, I like them both, Julian Casablanca, the Klaxons, Grace Potter. I’ve seen Metallica twice.

"I’ve made special efforts to see Jack White and Alex Turner. Zac Deputy, I’ve discovered him lately. He’s a one-man show like Ed Sheeran, but he sits down when he plays.

"I’m a fan of Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag'n'Bone Man, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen, anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine."

And the 'Nothing Else Matters' group's drummer Lars Ulrich has since invited the 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker backstage so they can "pay their respects".

He told NME: “I saw that.

“I don’t know if Bob reads the NME or not, but I have one thing to say to him: ‘Bob, you’re welcome at any Metallica show anywhere in the world at any time – but please come backstage and say hello. We’d love to meet you and pay our respects!'”

The track-listing for 'Strange Kingdom' is:

1. ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’

2. ‘Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)’

3. ‘Queen Jane Approximately’

4. ‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’

5. ‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues’

6. ‘Tombstone Blues’

7. ‘To Be Alone With You’

8. ‘What Was It You Wanted’

9. ‘Forever Young’

10. ‘Pledging My Time’

11. ‘The Wicked Messenger’

12. ‘Watching the River Flow’

13. ‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’

14.‘Sierra’s Theme’