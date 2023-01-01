Take That hint reunion with original 5 members could be on the cards “soon”.

Take That have sent fans wild speculating a reunion of the original line-up could be on the cards “soon”.

The pop group have performed as a three-piece consisting of Gary Barlow, 52, Mark Owen, 51, and Howard Donald, 54, since the 2014 departure of Jason Orange, 52, but a social media post by the 'Relight My Fire' hitmakers has upped speculation that all five members are reuniting.

Robbie Williams, 49, vacated the band in 1995, a year before their original split.

The official Instagram of the group posted footage of the five-piece performing their 1995 hit ‘Never Forget’ with the caption: "Never forget we will have fun like this again... someday soon."

Take That are on the bill for King Charles' Coronation on May 6, therefore the picture has prompted speculation all five members could show up on that stage for the first time since a one-off 2011 gig.

Mark said last year he "would love" Robbie and Jason to rejoin the band.

The 'Angels' hitmaker returned in 2010 to work on their album 'Progress' and a subsequent tour.

Although he's keen to welcome Robbie back into the group, Mark teased another album as a three-piece is in the works.

He said: “I would love for it to happen in the future but I think this next record will be the three of us.

“We don’t need to talk about whether he will come back — it’s like this intuition thing.

“He might — if he knows we are in the ­studio — come down and get involved somewhere, maybe in the writing, because that’s just how it happens.”

Jason quit the band to lead a quiet life away from the spotlight but Mark would also love him back as well.

He added: “I would love the five of us to do something again one day in the future but we don’t know what will happen.

“When [all five of us reunited] in 2010, for us as a band it was really important to make that record.

“To come together and work together for so many reasons, on so many levels — it was really special.

“If anything happens again it will be because everyone really wants to hang out and have fun together and because our diaries have worked out.”