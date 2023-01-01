Jesy Nelson switches it up on new solo ballad Bad Thing

Jesy Nelson has released her second solo single, 'Bad Thing'.

The former Little Mix star has surprised fans by bringing out a ballad that couldn't be far from 2021's controversial Nicki Minaj-featuring debut 'Boyz'.

The 31-year-old singer sings about a toxic ex in the powerful song.

She sings: “Hey, we started at the end, another second chance, to f*** it up again.

“I know I’m good alone, but you feel just like home. My favourite kind of wrong, familiar as a song.”

In the chorus, she belts: “When I’m about to say bye bye, I forget what I cried about last time.

“Only thing I’m seeing clearly is I’m love blind.

“I would trade common sense for a good time.

“Damn, I’ve done a bad thing, I know you’re damaged goods.

“Is it a bad thing that I wanna treat you good?”

Jesy shot to fame alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall as part of the X Factor-winning girl group in 2011 but quit the group in 2020 to deal with personal issues.

Little Mix continued as a trio and released the hit album 'Confetti' together before going on hiatus in 2022.

Jesy was the first to make the move into solo music but Leigh-Anne, 31, signed a solo deal with Warner Records in March 2022, and Jade, 30, has been in the studio working on her album with help from her Rizzle Kicks star partner Jordan Stephens.

And Perrie, 29, has also been working on solo music but does not have a "set timeline" and has been enjoying being able to discover her own sound.

She told Grazia magazine: "I don’t have a set timeline. My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be, the fact there's no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun."