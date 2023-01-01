HARDY leads 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations

- ARTISTS
HARDY has been nominated for seven Academy of Country Music Awards.
The Academy of Country Music has nominated the Some Things Never Change singer for seven awards ahead of their 2023 ceremony, making HARDY the most-nominated artist of the night.
Their nominations include Song of the Year for wait in the truck with Lainey Wilson, Music Event of the Year for wait in the truck, Visual Media of the Year for wait in the truck, Song of the Year for co-writing Morgan Wallen’s Sand In My Boots, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.
HARDY shares three nominations with Lainey Wilson, who featured on wait in the truck. Lainey has also been nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, and Single of the Year for Heart Like a Truck - bringing her number of nominations to six.
Lainey was nominated for more awards than any other female artist in the ceremony, and nominated in more categories than any other artist. Last year, she won in both categories she was nominated in.
The main list of nominations includes:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Growin’ Up - Luke Combs
Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen (with Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, and Michael Hardy)
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell (with Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D Sanders, Thomas Rhett, and Tim Nichols)
‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson (with Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers)
wait in the truck - HARDY ft Lainey Wilson (with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and Renee Blair)
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton (with Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois)
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson
wait in the truck - HARDY ft Lainey Wilson
What He Didn’t Do - Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch ft MacKenzie Porter
wait in the truck - HARDY ft Lainey Wilson