HARDY leads 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations

HARDY has been nominated for seven Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Academy of Country Music has nominated the Some Things Never Change singer for seven awards ahead of their 2023 ceremony, making HARDY the most-nominated artist of the night.

Their nominations include Song of the Year for wait in the truck with Lainey Wilson, Music Event of the Year for wait in the truck, Visual Media of the Year for wait in the truck, Song of the Year for co-writing Morgan Wallen’s Sand In My Boots, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

HARDY shares three nominations with Lainey Wilson, who featured on wait in the truck. Lainey has also been nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, and Single of the Year for Heart Like a Truck - bringing her number of nominations to six.

Lainey was nominated for more awards than any other female artist in the ceremony, and nominated in more categories than any other artist. Last year, she won in both categories she was nominated in.

The main list of nominations includes:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up - Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen (with Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, and Michael Hardy)

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell (with Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D Sanders, Thomas Rhett, and Tim Nichols)

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson (with Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers)

wait in the truck - HARDY ft Lainey Wilson (with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and Renee Blair)

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton (with Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois)

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t - Cody Johnson

wait in the truck - HARDY ft Lainey Wilson

What He Didn’t Do - Carly Pearce

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch ft MacKenzie Porter

wait in the truck - HARDY ft Lainey Wilson