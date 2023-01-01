Lady Gaga and George Clooney appointed to President's arts committee

Lady Gaga, George Clooney, and others have been invited to the President’s arts committee.

According to a White House press release published on Thursday, United States President Joe Biden has named 24 industry professionals he would appoint to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

President Biden named Bruce Cohen and Lady Gaga as Co-Chairs, and invited 22 others to become members, including Jon Batiste, Constance M Carroll, George Clooney, Philip J Deloria, M Angélica Garcia, Jennifer Garner, Nora Halpern, Steve Israel, Marta Kauffman, Ricky Kirshner, Troy Kotsur, Katie McGrath, Laura Penn, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, Arnold Rampersad, Shonda Rhimes, Kimberly Richter Shirley, Horacio Sierra, Anna Deavere Smith, Joe Walsh, Kerry Washington, and Pauline Yu.

Founded in 1982, the committee comprises public members including heads of federal agencies, and private members including prominent artists, scholars, and philanthropists - all appointed by the President. The committee was formed to advise the President on cultural policy, private sector engagement, “other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services”, the press release stated.