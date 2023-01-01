Gene Simmons 'fine' after Kiss pause Brazil concert over 'dehydration'

Gene Simmons has given fans an update on his health after Kiss paused a concert.

The Kiss bassist took to Twitter on Thursday with a health update after reports arose the band had to pause their recent concert in Brazil because he was unwell.

“Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes. I’m fine,” Gene tweeted after the show. “Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, (I) experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped for about five minutes, I drank some water, and then all was well.”

Insisting that “nothing serious” was going on, the bassist assured ticketholders for Kiss’s Bogota Stadium gig the next day that he would “see you there”.

Later, Gene retweeted a news story reporting on the Manaus Stadium incident, writing, “Ok, kids. Not a big deal. Thanks for your kind wishes.”

He continued, “Last night we played Amazon Jungle Stadium/ Brazil. Humidity and temperature were sky high.

“I was dehydrated and was forced to sit for a song. We got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show.”