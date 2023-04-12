Macklemore admits COVID changed him as an artist at London concert

Macklemore told his fans that it took the COVID-19 pandemic to make him "realise not to take anything for granted" as he performed at a sold-out OVO Wembley Arena in London on Wednesday night (12.04.23).



The 39-year-old rapper-and-singer - who released his third album 'Ben' in March - shared a poignant moment with his fans before launching into 'Same Love', admitting the health crisis enforced lockdowns made him reevaluate what it meant to be an artist and his life as a whole.



He said: "It took COVID to make me realise not to take anything for granted. It made me understand that all that matters is to have fun and spread love.”



Earlier, Macklemore opened his set with ‘CHANT’ - a single from his new LP - followed by 2012 mega hit ‘Thrift Shop’.



The star - real name Benjamin Haggerty - also sang about his basketball dream on ‘Wing$’, while the crowd couldn't stop jumping around to 'Can’t Hold Us’ and couldn't resist singing along to ‘Same Love’.



As well as his adoring fans, Macklemore revealed that a special guest was watching perform on the night; his seven-year-old daughter Sloane.



Macklemore - who also has another daughter and a son with his wife Tricia - ended his hit-filled set by teasing the audience, insisting he would only play 'Can't Hold Us' if a fan managed to grab a T-shirt he tossed into the crowd.



Fortunately, someone was able to grab a shirt, prompting huge cheers when the night's closing track began.



Australian singer/songwriter Tones and I provided support and performed eight songs from her albums ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’ and ‘The Kids Are Coming’, as well as a cover of ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna.



Tones and I also joined Macklemore on stage for a rendition of their joint single 'CHANT' and on 'Good Old Days'.







Macklemore at the OVO Wembley Arena setlist:







CHANT (with Tones and I)



Thrift Shop



No Bad Days



Downtown



Same Love



These Days



Heroes / Wing$ / I NEED



Otherside



1984



And We Danced



Glorious







Encore:



TAIL LIGHTS



Good Old Days (with Tones and I)



Can't Hold Us