Celine Dion announces five new songs featured on the 'Love Again' soundtrack

Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records has announced LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from The Motion Picture) will be released on May 12, 2023 the same day the film from Screen Gems is in theatres. The 14-track album features five new Celine Dion songs, including the title track “Love Again” written by Dan Wilson and Arista Records artist ROSIE. The soundtrack features the first new music from Celine since her 2019 album Courage, along with six of Celine’s past hits, as well as three of the film’s score selections.



"I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.” – Celine Dion



Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion (in her first film role), Love Again features eleven songs from Celine that are woven into the narrative of the film and its characters. In a recent interview with People Magazine Sam Heughan shared that “Celine’s music, in a way, brings my character and Priyanka’s character together,” with Priyanka Chopra Jonas adding that Love Again is “our ode to Celine.” Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse, opens in cinemas May 12, 2023.



LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from The Motion Picture) Track List:



Love Again

I’ll Be

Waiting On You

Love Of My Life

The Gift

It’s All Coming Back To Me Now

Orpheus & Eurydice (Score from Love Again)

All By Myself

Where Does My Heart Beat Now

Celine Wisdom (Score from Love Again)

A New Day Has Come

Courage

That’s The Way It Is

Love Takes Courage (Score from Love Again)

