Lewis Capaldi releasing new song at midnight!

Lewis Capaldi is releasing a new song at midnight (13.04.23).

The Scottish pop star has announced his "incredibly special' ballad, 'Wish You The Best', will be his next single alongside a snippet of him performing the song live.

He tweeted: "my brand new song ‘wish you the best’ is yours this thursday at midnight!

"it’s incredibly special to me and can’t wait for you to hear it! x (sic)"

The track is the third single from his much-anticipated second solo album, 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent', following 'Forget Me', 'Pointless' and 'How I'm Feeling Now'.

The follow-up to his record-breaking debut, 2019's ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’, is set for release on May 19.

Lewis - who opened up about his Tourette's syndrome diagnosis in his raw Netflix documentary 'Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now' - previously admitted he is “terrified” about the reception his second album will receive because he wants fans to enjoy it, though he insisted he isn’t feeling the pressure for it to be as popular as its predecessor.

He told The Big Issue magazine: “Oh, I’m terrified. I don’t necessarily feel like I have to match it because – unless you’re f****** Ed Sheeran – that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

“I can’t see having another song that big, because it defies belief. So I try not to think of that.

“But I do feel pressure to at least release music that people who buy tickets to see me would enjoy.

“I like the music I’m making and I don’t think I’ve strayed too far from the path on this new record.

“But it’s definitely nerve-wracking. The more successful things get, I find I’m more insecure about my own abilities. It’s a very strange position to be in. Yeah, I’m absolutely s******* my jocks.”

The 26-year-old BRIT Award winner also recently admitted he fears having to quit his music career.

The chart-topper admitted there is a "very real possibility" he will have to step back from being a pop star if his Tourette's gets worse.

He told The Times newspaper: "It's only making music that does this to me, otherwise I can be fine for months at a time, so it's a weird situation.

"Right now, the trade-off is worth it, but if it gets to a point where I'm doing irreparable damage to myself, I'll quit.

"I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in."