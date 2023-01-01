Maren Morris and Jonathan Van Ness to be honoured at 2023 GLAAD Media Awards

Maren Morris and Jonathan Van Ness are to be honoured at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

On Wednesday, leaders at the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organisation announced the country music star will receive the Excellence in Media Award at a prizegiving in New York City on 13 May.

A dedicated activist, Morris recently headlined Love Rising, a concert benefitting local groups fighting against anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee that includes restrictions on books, drag performances, and healthcare for transgender youth.

"Flanked by queer music artists and allies across country music, Morris boldly showed the LGBTQ community that they belong, from the heart of country music itself," a GLAAD representative commented. "Through multiple mediums, Morris has spoken out in support of LGBTQ people and issues and garnered national attention for her defence of transgender people."

Previous recipients of the Excellence in Media Award include Judith Light, Ava DuVernay, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Barbara Walters, and Diane Sawyer.

Meanwhile, nonbinary media personality Van Ness will be feted with the Vito Russo Award in recognition of their work with GLAAD and other organisations to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in some U.S. states.

"Most recently, they've joined forces with Equality Texas in Austin to bring awareness to the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills being drafted and passed, galvanising support of the Texas community against anti-LGBTQ agenda," the spokesperson added.

The Vito Russo Award is presented to a media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance, with previous honourees including Billy Porter, Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Andy Cohen, RuPaul, Cynthia Nixon, Samira Wiley, and George Takei.