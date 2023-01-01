Timbaland reveals Justin Timberlake has completed new album

Timbaland has confirmed Justin Timberlake has "finished up" work on a new album.

During an interview for Variety published on Wednesday, the music producer - real name Timothy Mosley - revealed the project is complete.

"We just finished up and everything sounds great. Now it's really on him how and when he envisions it to come out, but it's done and it's coming," he shared.

Timbaland has a long history of collaborating with Justin, having produced his 2002 hit single Cry Me a River and most of his subsequent albums, such as 2006's FutureSex/LoveSounds and 2013's The 20/20 Experience.

As for what fans can expect, the hip-hop star indicated that the Rock Your Body hitmaker's new music will be much more "fun".

"It's fun Justin - it's like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you expect from us. Music is a young sport - of course, we've both seen a lot of life, but you have to bring out the 13-year-old kid again, you know? We had songs that maybe were too complicated, so we said we want it to feel like FutureSex part two, so we did songs that will fit that," Timbaland added.

Justin, 42, dropped his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods, in February 2018.

A potential release date for the new album has not yet been announced.