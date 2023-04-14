JAY-Z to honour Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat at special Paris concert

JAY-Z is to honour Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat at a one-off concert.



In a statement posted on the Fondation Louis Vuitton website, officials announced the hip-hop icon will perform a “celebratory concert” at the venue’s auditorium in Paris, France on Friday night.



“To coincide with the Basquiat x Warhol. Painting Four Hands exhibition, JAY-Z will give a celebratory concert to pay tribute to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, on Friday 14 April 2023 at 9pm, in the Fondation’s Auditorium,” they wrote.



Jay, real name Shawn Carter, has not yet commented on his plans for the event.



The exhibition is to feature 300 works, including a series of portraits of Basquiat and Warhol.



“Basquiat admired Warhol as an elder, a key art world personality, and the pioneer of a new language and of a groundbreaking relationship to pop culture. Warhol, in turn, found in Basquiat a renewed interest in painting. Thanks to him, he went back to painting manually on a very large scale,” a museum representative noted.



Pop art icon Warhol died at the age of 58 in 1987, while Basquiat – who was part of the Neo-expressionism movement – passed at the age of 27 of a heroin overdose in 1988.