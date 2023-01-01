Hozier announces huge outdoor gig in Berkshire

Hozier will play a huge outdoor gig at Englefield House, Berkshire on July 23.

The 'Take Me To Church' hitmaker will be joined by Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones' new side project Far From Saints and rising artist Victoria Canal at the Heritage Live concert.

Promoter, Giles Cooper said: “Hozier is one of those special artists that only comes around once in a while, and he is undoubtedly one of the most talented artists in a generation. It’s been a driving ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a show for him and we really can’t wait!”

Tickets for the show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday 19th April at 9am. Customers MUST register at https://arep.co/p/hozier for pre-sale access. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 21st April at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive.

Hozier recently returned with his first new music in four years, in the form of the EP ‘Eat Your Young’.

A full album, a follow-up to 2019's 'Wasteland, Baby!', will follow.

And the 33-year-old singer/songwriter is also embarking on a tour later this year, kicking off on June 25 in Glasgow.

Hozier said in a statement last month: “This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album.

“It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.”