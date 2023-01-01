Jaymi Hensley quits Union J to focus on his solo career

Jaymi Hensley has quit Union J because he couldn't witness the boy band "decay any further".



The 'Carry You' hitmakers - also comprising George Shelley, Josh Cuthbert and JJ Hamblett – reunited last year, three years after they split, but after their tour was cancelled following a reunion show at The London Palladium in May 2022, Jaymi has announced he is departing the band to focus on his solo music.



In a social media statement, Jaymi said: "To all the Union J fans, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to say I am no longer continuing on my journey as a member of Union J.



"Since day one, our family of fans has brought me love, light and support and has been the main reason for me being such a driving force within the band. Last year was the best year of my life being back out on stage with the boys and being in front of you all again."



Expanding on the reason for his exit, he continued: "I hoped and dreamed of all possibilities afterwards, but this has not happened for several reasons, and therefore, out of love and respect to the family of fans and my integrity as an artist, I cannot sit and watch the legacy that I have tried to sustain for a decade decay any further. I will continue to carry artistry, integrity and creativity as my driving force, but now is the time to focus the energy I have consistently put into Union J into myself and create art and music for us all to enjoy together."



He signed off the letter with his signature: "I truly love you, forever yours."



Last year, Union J released their third studio album, 'Ten', to mark the 10th anniversary of their formation.



The group was originally a trio known as Triple J, before George was added at the request of the judges on 'The X Factor'.