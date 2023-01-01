Mercury Prize to return in September

The Mercury Prize with Freenow will take place on September 7.

The prestigious music awards will return to the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, where one of 12 artists will have their record crowned Album of the Year.

The shortlist for the Albums Of The Year will be announced on July 27.

Last year, Little Simz' 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' won the prize.

The 29-year-old rapper and singer said her win left her feeling "humbled".

She tweeted at the time: "Incredibly grateful and humbled. Mad journey. Thank you for the love, still processing so I don’t have many words but from the bottom of my heart thank you."

In December, Simz released her follow-up album 'No Thank You'.

She surprised fans the week before by announcing it would be released on December 12.

The news came only with the deep statement: “Emotion is energy in motion. Honour your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.”

The 10-track LP is produced by Simz' long-time collaborator, Inflo - who is a member of the R'n'B collective SAULT and penned three songs on Adele's latest LP '30' - and the pair built on the strength of previous releases with this emotionally-charged outing.

Previous recipients include Dave, Wolf Alice, PJ Harvey, James Blake and Arlo Parks.