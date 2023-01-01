Doja Cat reacts to losing verified blue tick on Twitter

Doja Cat has reacted to losing her blue verification checkmark on Twitter.

After a Twitter user pointed out that the Woman rapper no longer had a blue checkmark next to her name on the platform, Doja spoke out about the symbol's new meaning now that users were required to pay for them as part of a subscription plan.

"Only fans have blue ticks," the rapper tweeted in response to the remark. "Having a blue tick now means there's a higher chance that you're a complete loser and that you're desperate for validation from famous people."

When a fan with a blue tick asked if they were a loser, Doja replied, "You have a higher chance of being one for sure. People buy blue ticks to feel important, not because they built anything meaningful."

The verified blue tick system on Twitter was originally used to distinguish genuine notable account holders, such as celebrities and organisations, from impostors or parodies.

When billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, he created Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that allowed any user to buy a blue tick.

On Tuesday, he announced that all blue checkmarks previously given to accounts for identity verification purposes would be removed by 20 April, leaving only those that had been paid for.

He tweeted, "Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20."