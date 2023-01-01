Nick Carter sued for sexual assault and battery

Nick Carter is being sued for sexual assault and battery by singer Melissa Schuman.

In the lawsuit, the Dream singer claimed that the Backstreet Boys star forced oral sex on her and then made her reciprocate before allegedly taking her virginity in 2003. Schuman originally went public with the allegations in a blog post in 2017.

"I've faced extraordinary backlash for standing up for myself; I am not the first, however my intention is that I am the last," she said of the filing in a statement to the New York Post. "It's time that powerful figures in the music industry get the message that they can no longer afford to enable and protect sexual predators. I'm fighting to make the music industry a safer place to work and perform."

In 2018, Los Angeles prosecutors said they would not pursue her case because the statute of limitations had expired. However, a recently passed California law has temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases to be brought to the civil courts.

The 43-year-old pop star is also fighting a sexual battery lawsuit filed by Shannon Ruth in December. Ruth has accused him of raping her after a 2001 concert in Washington State.

He filed a countersuit against both Shuman and Ruth in Nevada in February, claiming he's the victim of a "five-year conspiracy" orchestrated by them "to harass, defame and extort" him.

In a new statement on Tuesday, his lawyer Liane Wakayama called Schuman's lawsuit a "PR stunt".

"Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 - and it still is," the statement reads. "This PR stunt won't shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused."