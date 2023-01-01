Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'could follow in the footsteps of Dua Lipa'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock could become "a superstar in her own right".

The 31-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of Little Mix - is currently working on her debut solo album, and a music insider has suggested that Leigh-Anne could eventually replicate the success of Dua Lipa.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The music she has been working on is really impressive. Leigh-Anne has every chance to follow in the footsteps of Dua and become a superstar in her own right now.

"She is the full package."

Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmates, are also set to release new music later this year.

However, the girls are keen to avoid any kind of chart war with each other.

In 2022, meanwhile, Leigh-Anne revealed that she was busily working on new material.

The singer promised in a newsletter that she will give fans "as much music as [she] can" when she felt ready.

Leigh-Anne - who has been working with the producer Hit-Boy - said: "I’ve been working really hard on music that’s coming together slowly but surely. I’m so happy with what we’ve made so far but I know there’s much more to do.

"I've been so lucky to work with some incredible songwriters, producers and creatives so far and I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve made."

Leigh-Anne is keen to share her new music with her fans.

The pop star - who worked as a waitress before she joined Little Mix - explained: "I’ve got some exciting projects I can’t wait to share with you all, and of course, I’ll be giving you as much music as I can as soon as it’s ready."