Ariana Grande responds to fan 'concern' about her body

Ariana Grande has responded to fans expressing concern about her body.

In a Tuesday TikTok video, the 7 Rings singer addressed recent comments she’d received concerning her weight and figure. She clarified the body type fans were comparing her current figure to was actually one she had when she was struggling most.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” Ariana shared in her video, referencing remarks she’d seen that suggested her previous body type was healthier. “(I was) at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

The singer asked fans to be more mindful when commenting on other people’s bodies.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it,” she explained. “There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards.”

Saying she believed people should feel “less comfortable” making remarks about others’ weight and figure, she informed fans that “healthy can look different” on different people.

“We should aim toward being safer, and keeping each other safer,” Ariana added. “You never know what someone is going through.”

She continued, “Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. Be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”