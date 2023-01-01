Sabrina Carpenter's Portland show cancelled over 'credible security threat'

Sabrina Carpenter’s Portland show has been cancelled over security concerns.

Minutes before the Can’t Blame A Girl For Trying singer was set to take the stage at the Keller Auditorium in Portland on Monday night, concertgoers were told that the show had been called off - despite Sabrina having already performed a soundcheck for VIP ticketholders and Spill Tab having already opened for the headliner.

A staff member reportedly appeared on the stage 10pm, informing audience members that Sabrina would no longer be performing and that ticketholders would receive refunds.

“Portland - I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do, but due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to perform tonight,” Sabrina herself wrote on Twitter minutes later. “You will be refunded - refunds will come at point of purchase and we are doing our best to reschedule at a later date. The venue is closing for the evening, please take care of yourselves and return home safely!”

She concluded, “I am so sorry. I love you very much.”

Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard of the Portland Police Bureau later told Rolling Stone the concert had been cancelled due to a “credible threat”, explaining, “Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue.”

A representative for tour promoter AEG Presents added, “While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organisers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off. Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly, and safely.”