Can Ellie do the chart double with Calvin Harris collab 'Miracle'?

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are eyeing up a second week at the Official Singles Chart summit with Miracle.



Last week, the song saw producer Calvin surpass Elton John and Eminem as one of the artists with the most Number 1 singles in UK chart history, taking eighth place, while Ellie now equals Rita Ora and Geri Halliwell’s quartet of four Number 1s by a British female solo artist.



Can Ellie claim the rare Official Chart Double with Miracle and her Higher Than Heaven album this week? Find out on Friday April 14.



Afrobeats star Libianca tracks to claim a new peak for her unstoppable crossover hit People on Friday (2), which recently ended a mammoth 11-week stint at Number 1 on the Official Afrobeats Chart.



Drake is on course for this week’s highest new entry with his latest cut Search & Rescue (7). Should it hold on, it’ll become the Canadian singer and rapper’s 38th UK Top 10 single.



Miley Cyrus’s Flowers tracks to remain Top 5 following its unveiling as 2023’s Official biggest song so far (5). See the full year-to-date Top 40 singles here. Meanwhile, George Ezra’s enduring Green Green Grass is so far on the ascent once again (8).



Many tracks look set to score brand new peaks this week. In its 13th week on the chart, Mimi Webb’s Red Flags could break into the Top 10 for the first time (10), while Jax Jones and Calum Scott team-up Whistle tracks to rise two (12). Switch Disco and Ella Henderson’s dance banger React could reach new highs on Friday (14), as could Meghan Trainor’s viral earworm Mother (17).



Other new peaks this week could include British singer Bakar’s Hell N Back (21), Ayra Starr’s Rush (22), and Zara Larsson’s Can’t Tame Her (23).



Lewis Capaldi’s How I’m Feeling Now (24) could return to its previous peak, while former Number 1 Forget Me could soar back into the Top 40 (28) following the release of his Netflix documentary last week.



David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s Haddaway-sampling Baby Don’t Hurt Me eyes a Top 40 debut (25) and, finally, US country star Morgan Wallen hopes to score his first-ever UK Top 40 single with Last Night (40).

