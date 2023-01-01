NEWS Ellie Goulding eyeing fourth Number 1 album with 'Higher Than Heaven' Newsdesk Share with :





Ellie Goulding is heading for her fourth Official UK Number 1 album this week with Higher Than Heaven.



The Hereford-born singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album looks set to reach the summit at the midweek mark. Previously, Ellie’s enjoyed chart-topping success with debut Lights (2010), Halcyon (2012) and Brightest Blue (2020) all hitting Number 1. Her 2015 pop opus Delirium peaked at Number 3.



Can Ellie claim the rare Official Chart Double with Higher Than Heaven and Calvin Harris collaboration Miracle this week? Find out on Friday April 14.



At Number 2 midweek, American rapper, singer-songwriter and producer NF eyes a career-high with his sixth studio album HOPE. The Michigan export, born Nathan John Feuerstein, previously saw success with 2019 release The Search (7) and 2021 record CLOUDS (12).



A 20th anniversary re-issue of Linkin Park’s second album Meteora could see the record vault back into the Top 5 for the first time in as many years this week (3). This re-release of the group’s former Number 1 LP includes previously unreleased material featuring vocals from the late Chester Bennington, who died in 2017.



Daughter’s Stereo Mind Game is eyeing up a Number 4 debut, potentially providing the indie folk trio their highest-charting album to date. The group’s first studio album in seven years, it could see Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella surpass the success of their previous records: 2013’s If You Leave (16) and 2016 release Not to Disappear (17).



Rounding out the midweek Top 5, The Weeknd’s enduring greatest hits collection The Highlights is set to stay strong in the upper echelons of the chart. Just last week, The Highlights was revealed as the UK’s Official biggest album of 2023 so far.



Following the release of his candid Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now, Lewis Capaldi’s debut Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent could see a huge surge this week. The former Number 1 album, released in 2019, could jump 11 spots back into the Top 10 (6).



And, finally, Billie Marten tracks to score a career-best on Friday with her fourth studio LP Drop Cherries (33). The Ripon-born singer-songwriter, real name Isabella Sophie Tweddle, previously charted with 2016 release Writing of Blues and Yellows (53).

