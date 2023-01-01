Razorlight to rock Audley End House this summer

Razorlight are set to rock Audley End House as part of Heritage Live this summer.

The Johnny Borrell-fronted indie legends will play on the grounds of the picturesque English Heritage property in Essex, South East England, on Sunday, August 13.

Support comes from 'Dancing in the Moonlight' hitmakers Toploader, plus rockers Embrace and The Feeling.

Tickets for the show will be available via pre-sale on Tuesday 18th April at 9 am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/razorlight to purchase tickets.

The series will also see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and The Zutons play the venue on August 5.

Music legend Sir Tom Jones headlines on August 6 and Soft Cell will be joined by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark and Heaven 17 on August 11.

Head to axs.com/heritagelive for all the dates and ticket information.

Last year, 'America' group Razorlight revealed they have a new album in the works.

They tweeted alongside new pictures: “Greetings from 2022, here we are in Gloucestershire working hard on Razor album 5."

Their last studio effort was 2018's 'Olympus Sleeping'.

The original line-up - featuring Johnny, Bjorn Agren, Andy Burrows and Carl Dalemo - reunited for the first time in more than a decade in 2021.

Andy told NME last year of being back: “It feels incredible. We’ve spent the past week or two rehearsing. Playing these songs has been an absolute joy. The emotions that were going through me when we started playing ‘America’, I forgot to play the first half of the song – it was totally nuts. It’s been amazing. It’s so powerful playing these old tunes. It’s very very special.”

Johnny added: “I’m really enjoying reconnecting with Andy and Carl, it’s like getting to know people again. I’m enjoying it because you never want to lose friends. It’s a horrible thing to think. It doesn’t really make sense. It definitely feels good to me on a personal level.

“On a creative level – amazing. We’ve been in the studio rehearsing and recording. As soon as the four of us are in the room, it just sounds amazing, straight away.”