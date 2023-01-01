Kaiser Chiefs share new single Jealousy

Kaiser Chiefs have shared their latest single, 'Jealousy'.

The 'Ruby' hitmakers have followed up last year's 'How 2 Dance' with the new catchy earworm from their upcoming eighth studio album.

News of the band's new song comes with a message from frontman Ricky Wilson admitting that they are no longer afraid of "failure" after having hits and misses over their two decades as a group.

He said in a statement: “We’ve spent the last 20 years making tunes, some have been hits, some have been the opposite of hits.

“As a musician, once all the worry and fear of failure is removed, all that is left is the freedom and fun. It’s the reason we started, so I must give you a warning, once you have heard ‘Jealousy’, you won’t be able to get it out of your head!”

The follow-up to 2019's ‘Duck’ is set to contain even more songs that swap their signature 00s indie sound for dance-pop.

An album title and the release date are yet to be revealed, though it's expected to drop before the end of 2023.

Next May will officially mark the 20th anniversary of Kaiser Chiefs' first single ‘Oh My God’ - from their debut album 'Employment' - and the group will celebrate the date, even though Ricky is not a fan of bands living in the past.

The 45-year-old singer recently told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I always thought I wouldn’t want to do that, but yeah we will mark it if that’s what people want."