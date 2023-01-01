Britney Spears left in tears after being body shamed by personal trainer

Britney Spears has slammed a prospective personal trainer for telling her she needed to get her "younger body back".



In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, the Toxic singer reflected on her body image and admitted she saw paparazzi photos recently in which she had a "pooch in (her) stomach". She revealed that she considered getting a personal trainer two months ago but changed her mind after the prospective hire upset her with comments about her body.



"It didn't look like my body (in the paparazzi photos) and by no means am I saying my body is perfect but I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer and the first thing she did to me was literally ... and I'm not even lying ... pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back," she wrote. "Why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry ... I obviously didn't hire her so I did it myself !!!"



The 41-year-old wrote the caption alongside a video of her dancing in her garden in a cropped top and shorts. She explained that she wanted to show her fans what she looked like because she didn't think the paparazzi snaps were an accurate representation of her body.



"I'm sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don't look like the pictures that the paps take !!!" she continued. "God knows my body ain't perfect but I did want to share what my body looks like at the moment ... I worked my a*s off and for some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile ... Yup, y'all got it."



Britney also shared that she stays in shape by working out three times a week for 45 minutes.