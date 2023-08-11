NEWS PIL new album to be dedicated to John's recently departed wife Nora Newsdesk Share with :





Public Image Ltd. (PiL) have decided to continue plans to announce their 11th studio album and first album in 8 years, End of World, today, following the sad passing of John’s wife of more than 4 decades, Nora Forster, on 5th April. End of World will be released on 11th August 2023 on PiL Official via Cargo UK Distribution, followed by a 38-date UK and European Tour.



Earlier this year, PiL released Hawaii, the most personal piece of songwriting and accompanying artwork that John Lydon has ever shared. The song is a love letter to John's wife Nora, who sadly passed away from Alzheimer’s on Wednesday 5th April. A pensive, personal yet universal love song that has resonated with many since its release in January, the song sees John reflecting on their lifetime well spent and in particular one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii. John said, “Nora loved the album, she wouldn’t have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans.” Previously he has said of Hawaii, “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.”



The band began writing and recording End of World in 2018, during their 40th anniversary tour. After The Great Pause, the band regrouped in the studio and “there was just this massive explosion of ideas,” Lydon says. The result finds PiL set to release 13 of the best tracks they have ever written.



The announcement comes with the release of new single Penge, which John has described as, “something of a mediaeval Viking epic.”



Celebrating their 40-year anniversary in 2018, the band is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time.



John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith continue as PiL. They are the longest stable line-up in the band's history and continue to challenge and thrive.



PiL will be touring the UK and Europe in September and October 2023 - dates below.



Track Listing

1. Penge

2. End Of The World

3. Car Chase

4. Being Stupid Again

5. Walls

6. Pretty Awful

7. Strange

8. Down On The Clown

9. Dirty Murky Delight

10. The Do That

11. L F C F

12. North West Passage

13. Hawaii



UK Tour Dates

Mon 11th Sept - Swansea - Patti Pavillion

Tue 12th Sept - Margate - Dreamland

Wed 13th Sept - Lincoln - Engine Shed

Fri 15th Sept - Blackburn- King Georges Hall

Sat 16th Sept - Buckley - Tivoli

Mon 18th Sept - Sunderland - Fire Station

Tue 19th Sept - Scotland - Aberdeen Beach Ballroom-

Thurs 21st Sept - Edinburgh - O2 Academy

Fri 22nd Sept - Manchester - O2 Ritz

Sat 23rd Sept - Holmfirth - Picture Dome

Mon 25th Sept - Coventry - HMV

Tues 26th Sept - Brighton - CHALK

Thurs 28th Sept - Bristol - O2 Academy

Fri 29th Sept - Torquay - Foundry

Sat 30th Sept - London - The Forum



Europe Tour Dates

Fri 8th Sept - Greece, Thessoloniki Principal Club Theatre

Sat 9th Sept - Greece, Athens Gagarin 205

Mon 2nd Oct - Germany - Cologne - Kantine

Wed 4th Oct - The Netherlands - Amsterdam - Paradiso

Thurs 5th Oct - Belgium - Gent -Vooruit

Fri 6th Oct - Germany Stuttgart Im Wireman

Sun 8th Oct - Germany - Hamburg - Gruenspan

Mon 9th Oct - Sweden - Gothenburg - Pustervik

Tues 10th Oct - Sweden - Stockholm - Nalen

Thurs 12th Oct Estonia - Tallin - Helitehas

Fri 13th Oct - Finland - Helsinki - Ääniwalli

Sun 15th Oct - Germany - Berlin - Metropol

Mon 16th Oct - Czech Republic - Prague - Lucerna Music Bar

Tues 17th Oct - Czech Republic - Brno - Fléda club

Fri 20th Oct - Spain - Madrid - Shoko

Sat 21st Oct - Spain - Barcelona - Salamandra

Sun 22nd Oct - Spain Bilbao - Cafe Antzokia

Tues 24th Oct - Portugal - Porto Hard Club

Wed 25th Oct - Portugal - Lisbon LAV

Fri 27th Oct - France - Paris - Le Trianon

Sun 29th Oct - Switzerland - Lausanne - Les Docks

Mon 30th Oct - Italy - Milan - Magazzini Generali

Tues 31st Oct - France - Strasbourg - La Laiterie

