PIL new album to be dedicated to John's recently departed wife Nora

Public Image Ltd. (PiL) have decided to continue plans to announce their 11th studio album and first album in 8 years, End of World, today, following the sad passing of John’s wife of more than 4 decades, Nora Forster, on 5th April. End of World will be released on 11th August 2023 on PiL Official via Cargo UK Distribution, followed by a 38-date UK and European Tour.
Earlier this year, PiL released Hawaii, the most personal piece of songwriting and accompanying artwork that John Lydon has ever shared. The song is a love letter to John's wife Nora, who sadly passed away from Alzheimer’s on Wednesday 5th April. A pensive, personal yet universal love song that has resonated with many since its release in January, the song sees John reflecting on their lifetime well spent and in particular one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii. John said, “Nora loved the album, she wouldn’t have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans.” Previously he has said of Hawaii, “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.”
The band began writing and recording End of World in 2018, during their 40th anniversary tour. After The Great Pause, the band regrouped in the studio and “there was just this massive explosion of ideas,” Lydon says. The result finds PiL set to release 13 of the best tracks they have ever written.
The announcement comes with the release of new single Penge, which John has described as, “something of a mediaeval Viking epic.”
Celebrating their 40-year anniversary in 2018, the band is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time.
John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith continue as PiL. They are the longest stable line-up in the band's history and continue to challenge and thrive.
PiL will be touring the UK and Europe in September and October 2023 - dates below.
Track Listing
1. Penge
2. End Of The World
3. Car Chase
4. Being Stupid Again
5. Walls
6. Pretty Awful
7. Strange
8. Down On The Clown
9. Dirty Murky Delight
10. The Do That
11. L F C F
12. North West Passage
13. Hawaii
UK Tour Dates
Mon 11th Sept - Swansea - Patti Pavillion
Tue 12th Sept - Margate - Dreamland
Wed 13th Sept - Lincoln - Engine Shed
Fri 15th Sept - Blackburn- King Georges Hall
Sat 16th Sept - Buckley - Tivoli
Mon 18th Sept - Sunderland - Fire Station
Tue 19th Sept - Scotland - Aberdeen Beach Ballroom-
Thurs 21st Sept - Edinburgh - O2 Academy
Fri 22nd Sept - Manchester - O2 Ritz
Sat 23rd Sept - Holmfirth - Picture Dome
Mon 25th Sept - Coventry - HMV
Tues 26th Sept - Brighton - CHALK
Thurs 28th Sept - Bristol - O2 Academy
Fri 29th Sept - Torquay - Foundry
Sat 30th Sept - London - The Forum
Europe Tour Dates
Fri 8th Sept - Greece, Thessoloniki Principal Club Theatre
Sat 9th Sept - Greece, Athens Gagarin 205
Mon 2nd Oct - Germany - Cologne - Kantine
Wed 4th Oct - The Netherlands - Amsterdam - Paradiso
Thurs 5th Oct - Belgium - Gent -Vooruit
Fri 6th Oct - Germany Stuttgart Im Wireman
Sun 8th Oct - Germany - Hamburg - Gruenspan
Mon 9th Oct - Sweden - Gothenburg - Pustervik
Tues 10th Oct - Sweden - Stockholm - Nalen
Thurs 12th Oct Estonia - Tallin - Helitehas
Fri 13th Oct - Finland - Helsinki - Ääniwalli
Sun 15th Oct - Germany - Berlin - Metropol
Mon 16th Oct - Czech Republic - Prague - Lucerna Music Bar
Tues 17th Oct - Czech Republic - Brno - Fléda club
Fri 20th Oct - Spain - Madrid - Shoko
Sat 21st Oct - Spain - Barcelona - Salamandra
Sun 22nd Oct - Spain Bilbao - Cafe Antzokia
Tues 24th Oct - Portugal - Porto Hard Club
Wed 25th Oct - Portugal - Lisbon LAV
Fri 27th Oct - France - Paris - Le Trianon
Sun 29th Oct - Switzerland - Lausanne - Les Docks
Mon 30th Oct - Italy - Milan - Magazzini Generali
Tues 31st Oct - France - Strasbourg - La Laiterie