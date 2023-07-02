Dementia-stricken Tony Christie records charity single for UK's 'unsung army of carers'

Dementia-stricken Tony Christie is putting his own spin on 'Thank You for Being a Friend' to raise money for charity.



The 'Amarillo hitmaker is recording a version of his pal Andrew Gold's 1978 tune as a thank you to all the carers out there for the Music for Dementia campaign for Thank You Day 2023 (02.07.23).



The campaign raises awareness of the positive impact music therapy can have on those with the neurocognitive disease, which causes memory loss.



Tony - who turns 80 on April 25 - is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: “I continue to tour as I’ve found music improves the symptoms of my dementia. So every time I go on stage and work it’s helping me.



“If anyone deserves a thank you it’s the UK’s unseen – and unsung – army of carers. This one’s for them!”



Despite his diagnosis, which he revealed to the world on 'BBC Breakfast', in January, the music legend has never been busier and has a tour and two albums in the pipeline.



According to the MailOnline, Tony said: "The specialist that put me on these very strong tablets said the fact I'm listening to music and singing is one of the best things that slows dementia down.



"I'm finding it difficult to do my crosswords, but I just accept it and carry on. I'm 80 in a couple of weeks' time, but I'm busy and I like it that way.



"I'm off to Nashville in June, I've been three times before, but I've always been busy working so this time I'm taking my wife, I want her to enjoy it.



"I'm doing two albums, I'm touring all this year and going into next year as well. I'm working hard and it's helping me."



The singer was assessed for the degenerative condition last year after noticing he was having problems with his memory.