Cardi B responds to controversial Dalai Lama video

Cardi B has responded to a video in which the Dalai Lama asked a child to suck his tongue.



The Up rapper took to Twitter on Monday with her reaction to a viral video showing the Dalai Lama kissing a young boy and asking him to suck his tongue.



“This world is full of predators,” Cardi tweeted in response to the clip. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children.”



She continued, “Predators could be our neighbours, our school teachers, even people (with) money, power & our churches.”



The rapper advised parents to “constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them”, and not to allow sleepovers.



After Cardi posted her comments, some users mentioned her admitted past of drugging and robbing men when she worked as a dancer.



“I put the tweet up, and now people wanna come at me like, ‘Oh b***h, you’re the wrong messenger, didn’t you rob and drug men?’” she replied. “Listen: y’all not gonna keep doing this. Because when it comes to weird a** predators, and rapists, and paedophiles and s**t, I’m really- I don’t play that s**t.”



She argued that her previous wrongdoings were not comparable to child molestation.



“I’m the right messenger, because I’m a f*****g mom. And I’m a f*****g woman,” she insisted. “And I’m a girl that, as a teenager, my body got abused.”



Cardi continued, “I’m getting dragged up and down because I’m telling parents to be careful (of) people that prey on children… It’s craziness.



“All this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this (because) me & my friend (were talking) last night & then the Dalai Lama thing (happened) this morning.”